comscore Vivo X Fold S, iQOO Z6, iQOO Neo7 launch timeline tipped online
News

Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone is expected to launch in September

Mobiles

The iQOO Z6 is expected to come with 5G support and 80W fast charging while the iQOO Neo 7 is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

Vivo is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone in the coming months. Expected to be named as Vivo X Fold S, this foldable handset is likely to go up against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, and Huawei Mate Xs 2. The foldable smartphone is likely to launch in September this year. Also Read - Vivo V25 series to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

As per a post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, in addition to this, the company is also planning to launch iQOO Z6 and iQOO Neo7 in the coming months. The iQOO Z6 is expected to come with 5G support and 80W fast charging while the iQOO Neo 7 is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The tipster further suggests that the upcoming handsets will debut until the end of this year. Vivo might also launch its flagship Vivo X90 series till then. More details about the handsets will be revealed after the launch of Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship, which is scheduled for late November. Also Read - Vivo Y35 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC goes official

Vivo X Fold specifications, features

The new Vivo foldable smartphone features an 8.03-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4:3.5 aspect ratio and a 2K resolution. As per the company, the smartphone comes with the “world’s first3D ultrasonic dual-screen” fingerprint sensor. The display has a 16MP punch-hole camera that is placed in the top right corner. The foldable smartphone comes with “an aerospace-grade wing hinge”. It has a notebook-like foldable design.

The outer display is 6.53-inch in size and has an aspect ratio of 21:9. This also has a front-facing camera that sits in the top right corner. In terms of camera, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait lens and an 8MP periscope lens that supports 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 based OriginOS Ocean out of the box. As for the battery, it is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 2:22 PM IST

