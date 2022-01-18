comscore Apple Support says iPhone 13 doesn’t support noise cancellation feature
No, iPhone 13 is not getting the missing noise cancellation feature anytime soon

Apple has intentionally disabled the noise cancellation feature in iPhone 13 series for unspecified reasons.

Apple Support has confirmed that the iPhone 13 series smartphones will not get the noise cancellation feature that has been available in older iPhone models for almost a decade. What was earlier presumed to be a bug has now been confirmed to be an intentional omission. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple has intentionally disabled the noise cancellation feature in iPhone 13 series for unspecified reasons. “We have an update on this. Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings,” a member from the Apple support team told an iPhone 13 user without citing a reason for this decision. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

The issue dates to almost a month when a Reddit user asked about the noise cancellation for calls feature being missing on the iPhone 13 models. “iPhone 13 doesn’t have it. No noise cancellation at all. If you’re on the street or in a loud bus, the person you’re calling won’t understand a thing,” the Reddit user had written in a post at the time. Also Read - Safari 15 bug can leak your Google account info, recent browsing history

In a subsequent update on the post, the Reddit user had said that he had spoken with the Apple Support staff, who had told him that the company was aware of the issue and that it was working to fix it. “Apple support confirmed that Apple engineers are working on it. Though, they couldn’t tell yet whether it’s a software or a hardware issue. In any case, there should be a solution in the coming weeks,” the Reddit user had written in an update on the post.

Now, we finally know that Apple doesn’t plan on fixing this issue as the company doesn’t consider the absence of the feature at all. Though it remains unknown why the company didn’t include it in its iPhone 13 series models in the first place.

For those of you who are using an older iPhone model, the feature is enabled for you by default. It can be accessed at: Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Phone Noise Cancellation.

  Published Date: January 18, 2022 9:44 AM IST

