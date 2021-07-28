comscore Waiting for OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro? You will be disappointed
Waiting for OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro? You will be disappointed

If you are waiting for the OnePlus 9T and the OnePlus 9T Pro? Well, you will be disappointed in that case. A report suggests that OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro will not launch this year. Know the likely reason here.

In the last few years, we have seen OnePlus launch two flagship series every year. For instance, last year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer released the OnePlus 8 series in the first half, followed by the OnePlus 8T in the second half. 2021 is going to be different for the smartphone manufacturer. Also Read - Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

Earlier this year, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the cheaper OnePlus 9R. Following the tradition, the smartphone manufacturer till now was expected to release the OnePlus 9T series of smartphones by later this year. Contrary to our expectations, a new report suggests that there will not be any OnePlus 9T coming in. In fact, the same report also suggests that the company will not even consider bringing the Pro edition of the OnePlus 9T. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 first sale via Amazon India today: See price, offers and more

Why will OnePlus 9T not launch?

As per the report, there will not be a OnePlus 9T or the OnePlus 9T Pro this year. The company is said to focus on selling the existing models including the OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus Nord series including the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Also Read - Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

The report coming from popular tipster Max Jambor doesn’t specify if OnePlus plans to discontinue the T series in the long run or the change is just for this year. For now, take this information with a pinch of salt as the company hasn’t revealed any specific details around the same.

OnePlus has launched several new smartphones since beginning this year in India including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus Nord, and the OnePlus Nord 2.

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 2 starts at a price of Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There other two models including the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage come at Rs 29,999 and Rs 39,999.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2021 8:50 AM IST

