No Samsung Galaxy Note 21 launch this year but that doesn’t mean the Note series is discontinued

Since last year, there were rumours circulating on the internet that Samsung will discontinue its Galaxy Note series. Rumours became strong as Samsung incorporated the S-Pen to the Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year. For the very first time, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has confirmed some details related to the future of the Galaxy Note series. The Samsung Electronics CEO Dong-jin Ko has officially confirmed that there won't be a Galaxy Note this year.

Past rumours had suggested that Samsung Galaxy Note 21 could go official later this year. But the company has declined the claims and said that there won't be a Galaxy Note 21 this year. CEO Dong-jin Ko blamed the severe shortage of semiconductor supply for not bringing the Note this year.

Here’s what happened

CEO Dong-jin Ko said, "the disparity between the supply of parts and demand in the information technology (IT) side is severe." Dong-jin Ko added, "we are checking the parts supply problem every morning. It is difficult to say that it is 100 percent resolved. It is a bit of a problem in the second quarter. We will report as a result so that there is no business disruption."

A report coming from a Korean technology website DDaily has revealed that the company will not launch a new smartphone in the Galaxy Note series this year but that doesn’t mean that Samsung is discontinuing the Note series. There will be Note devices next year but no specific timeline has been revealed right now.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer possibly had the plan to ditch the Note series this year for a long time. This is why Samsung added the S Pen to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which launched earlier this year. Samsung CEO also revealed at the company’s 52nd shareholders’ meeting that it was difficult to implement the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.