comscore Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G with 1,020mAh battery announced
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G with 1,020mAh battery announced
News

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G with 1,020mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G with LTE connectivity, 18-inch display, wireless FM Radio support, and a 1,020mAh battery announced.

Nokia 110 4G price in india

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G the two new feature phones were launched on Tuesday. HMD Global, Nokia’s licensing partner made a soft launch of the two simplistic 4G feature phones that were recently leaked in distributor listings.

While previous models came with only 2G (some with 3G) network support, the multiple 4G bands support and LTE connectivity on the new Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G is a massive upgrade over its predecessor. The phones come with a compact form factor and prominent colour shade.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G, Nokia 110 4G specifications, Nokia 105 4G specifications, Nokia 110 Nokia 105 features, Nokia 110 4G price, Nokia 110 4G price in India, Nokia 105 4G price in India, Nokia feature phone, Nokia 4G feature phone, Nokia Mobile, HMD Global

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G specs, features

Both Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G features a 1.8-inch display with 120 x 160-pixel resolution. These Nokia feature phones have big icons for easy navigation and readability. There is a ‘Readout assistant’ as well that can read the phone menu out loud.

An LED flashlight (aka torch) is placed at the top side of the device. The phones include a microSD slot that supports up to 32GB of storage. Both support MP3 playback and have wireless FM Radio, meaning you don’t have to plug in headphones to turn the radio on. The new Nokia feature phones pack 1,020mAh removable battery that is said to provide up to 5 hours of voice calls. For charging the devices includes a micro-USB port.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G, Nokia 110 4G specifications, Nokia 105 4G specifications, Nokia 110 Nokia 105 features, Nokia 110 4G price, Nokia 110 4G price in India, Nokia 105 4G price in India, Nokia feature phone, Nokia 4G feature phone, Nokia Mobile, HMD Global

The only visible difference between the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G is the design on the rear side and the inclusion of the camera on the former. While the Nokia 110 4G flaunts a patterned design at the back, the Nokia 105 4G gets a plain rear panel. Moreover, the Nokia 110 4G sports a single rear camera, although Nokia hasn’t specified the resolution. As for the colour options- the Nokia 105 4G will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour variant. While the Nokia 110 4G comes in Black, Yellow, and Blue shade. Given it’s a soft launch, the company hasn’t shared pricing details of the new Nokia 4G feature phones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2021 10:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter India loses legal shield for not complying with new IT rules on time
News
Twitter India loses legal shield for not complying with new IT rules on time
Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro budget smartwatch with IP68 water resistance launched

Wearables

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro budget smartwatch with IP68 water resistance launched

OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE open sale today: Where to buy, price in India, cashback offers

Deals

OnePlus Nord CE open sale today: Where to buy, price in India, cashback offers

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

Apps

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter India loses legal shield for not complying with new IT rules on time

OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month

New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs that you may have missed in launch trailer

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G: Which one is a better choice?

Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G with 1,020mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G with 1,020mAh battery announced

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord N200 5G फोन में दी गई Snapdragon 480 5G चिपसेट और 5,000mAh बैटरी, जानिये अन्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

Twitter पर हुई कड़ी कार्रवाई, क्या सरकार ने वापस ले ली कानूनी सुरक्षा?

Nokia 110 4G और Nokia 105 4G फीचर फोन्स नई डिजाइन के साथ हुए पेश, 4G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ मिल रहे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme X50 Pro 5G को सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart Sale में मिल रही छूट

Xiaomi के नए फोन में मिल सकता है Samsung Galaxy S21 Series जैसा कैमरा मॉड्यूल, जानें खास बातें

Latest Videos

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

Features

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features
OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price

Reviews

OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price
How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy
OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

Twitter India loses legal shield for not complying with new IT rules on time
News
Twitter India loses legal shield for not complying with new IT rules on time
OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000
Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

Apps

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries
JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month

News

JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month
New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

Mobiles

New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers