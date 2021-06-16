Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G with 1,020mAh battery announced

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G the two new feature phones were launched on Tuesday. HMD Global, Nokia’s licensing partner made a soft launch of the two simplistic 4G feature phones that were recently leaked in distributor listings.

While previous models came with only 2G (some with 3G) network support, the multiple 4G bands support and LTE connectivity on the new Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G is a massive upgrade over its predecessor. The phones come with a compact form factor and prominent colour shade.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G specs, features

Both Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G features a 1.8-inch display with 120 x 160-pixel resolution. These Nokia feature phones have big icons for easy navigation and readability. There is a ‘Readout assistant’ as well that can read the phone menu out loud.

An LED flashlight (aka torch) is placed at the top side of the device. The phones include a microSD slot that supports up to 32GB of storage. Both support MP3 playback and have wireless FM Radio, meaning you don’t have to plug in headphones to turn the radio on. The new Nokia feature phones pack 1,020mAh removable battery that is said to provide up to 5 hours of voice calls. For charging the devices includes a micro-USB port.

The only visible difference between the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G is the design on the rear side and the inclusion of the camera on the former. While the Nokia 110 4G flaunts a patterned design at the back, the Nokia 105 4G gets a plain rear panel. Moreover, the Nokia 110 4G sports a single rear camera, although Nokia hasn’t specified the resolution. As for the colour options- the Nokia 105 4G will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour variant. While the Nokia 110 4G comes in Black, Yellow, and Blue shade. Given it’s a soft launch, the company hasn’t shared pricing details of the new Nokia 4G feature phones.