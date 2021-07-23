comscore Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched in India with price under Rs 3,000: Check specs, price
Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched in India with price under Rs 3,000: Check specs, price

Nokia 110 4G comes in three colour options yellow, aqua and black. It will be available starting July 24 on Nokia.com and Amazon.in. Check specs, price in India and more here.

Nokia has launched a new feature phone in India dubbed the Nokia 110 4G. The new Nokia feature phone was officially launched in the global market back in the month of June and it now arrives in the country. The feature phone has been announced at a price of Rs 2,799. Also Read - Nokia G20 budget phone now available: Check specs, price in India, where to buy

The new Nokia 110 4G comes in three colour options including yellow, aqua and black. Interested buyers will be able to grab the new Nokia phone starting July 24 from on Nokia.com and Amazon.in. The new Nokia 110 4G offers a sleek and stylish design build and a compact form factor. Also Read - Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

Some of the key features of the phone include 4G connectivity, HD voice calling, wired and wireless FM radio, up to 13 days of standby time, among others. Other key highlights of the Nokia feature phone include a 3.5mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, video and MP3 player and expandable storage up to 32GB. Also Read - Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

Nokia 110 4G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia 110 4G comes packed with a 1.8-inch QVGA coloured display with screen resolution 120×160 pixels. It is powered by the Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 128MB RAM and 48MB of internal storage with support for microSD card slot. The phone also includes a 0.8-megapixel QVGA rear camera and runs on Series 30+ operating system.

The Nokia 110 4G packs a removable 1,020mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 13 days of standby time, 16 hours of music playback, and 5 hours of 4G talk time. It includes built-in torch support and Micro USB port support for charging. The feature phone comes bundled with classic games like the iconic Snake and also includes dual-SIM (Nano) slots.

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India में कोड यूज करके Layout और Sensitivity को कैसे शेयर करें, जानें पूरी डिटेल

SBI YONO ग्राहकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, लॉगइन के लिए आया नया नियम

EA फिर से ला रहा है 'हॉरर' गेम Dead Space, रिलीज हुआ टीजर

Free Fire लाया Lucky Wheel Event, Redeem Code की तरह की मिल रहे धमाकेदार ऑफर

Free Fire Redeem Code of 23 July: आज इन कोड को रिडीम करेक पाएं शानदार रिवॉर्ड

