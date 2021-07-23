Nokia has launched a new feature phone in India dubbed the Nokia 110 4G. The new Nokia feature phone was officially launched in the global market back in the month of June and it now arrives in the country. The feature phone has been announced at a price of Rs 2,799. Also Read - Nokia G20 budget phone now available: Check specs, price in India, where to buy

The new Nokia 110 4G comes in three colour options including yellow, aqua and black. Interested buyers will be able to grab the new Nokia phone starting July 24 from on Nokia.com and Amazon.in. The new Nokia 110 4G offers a sleek and stylish design build and a compact form factor.

Some of the key features of the phone include 4G connectivity, HD voice calling, wired and wireless FM radio, up to 13 days of standby time, among others. Other key highlights of the Nokia feature phone include a 3.5mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, video and MP3 player and expandable storage up to 32GB.

Nokia 110 4G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia 110 4G comes packed with a 1.8-inch QVGA coloured display with screen resolution 120×160 pixels. It is powered by the Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 128MB RAM and 48MB of internal storage with support for microSD card slot. The phone also includes a 0.8-megapixel QVGA rear camera and runs on Series 30+ operating system.

The Nokia 110 4G packs a removable 1,020mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 13 days of standby time, 16 hours of music playback, and 5 hours of 4G talk time. It includes built-in torch support and Micro USB port support for charging. The feature phone comes bundled with classic games like the iconic Snake and also includes dual-SIM (Nano) slots.