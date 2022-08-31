Nokia 2660 Flip classic phone returns to India to make cutting calls cool

HMD Global today brought another classic phone back to life. The company has launched the Nokia 2660 Flip, a flip phone from the noughties that made cutting calls cool. Just a flip and there goes your call. It is a feature phone that has a big display and a T9 keyboard that remains hidden under the top part until it is flipped upward. Since it is a flip phone, it comes with two displays, one on the inside and one on the outside. Also Read - HMD Global announces Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Check price, specs, features

“Our flip phones have always been incredibly popular with seniors, but more recently, we are seeing younger audiences adopt the feature phone trend thanks to their simple-to-use functionality, signature durability and extended battery life and of course stylish design #ClassicsCalling . The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages. These new launches will help us strengthen our Number 1 position in value in the feature phone category,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president, HMD Global-India and MENA.

Nokia 2660 Flip price

The Nokia 2660 Flip costs Rs 4,699 and comes in blue, black, and red colours. It will be available across all retail outlets, Nokia’s online store, and other shopping websites.

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications

The Nokia 2660 Flip comes with a 2.8-inch display on the inside with a zoomed-in interface, which the company says will help you read what is on the screen without trying so hard. This feature can help senior citizens who have difficulty reading the screen. For accessibility, there is hearing aid compatibility (HAC) on the phone, as well. The one on the outside is not interactive but just displays the time and other alerts. The phone has a T9 keyboard, which makes a “crystal-clear” sound when you type on it. The Nokia 2660 Flip comes with a 1450mAh battery that is claimed to go for hours before you need to charge it again. The phone also has the iconic Snake game.