Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

HMD Global has made a number of announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 edition. Earlier we reported about the four budget devices at the company launched including the Nokia C100, the Nokia C200, the Nokia G100, and the Nokia G400. In addition, the tech giant also launched a 4G flip phone dubbed the Nokia 2760 Flip.

The Nokia 2760 Flip comes with 4G LTE support and runs KaiOS operating system. It offers an interesting clamshell design but provides limited offerings such as Google Maps, among others.

The Nokia 2760 Flip 4G phone includes a secondary display and an additional button on the side that also works as a call and share location button. It is said that the Nokia 2760 Flip phone is targeted at 55 years old and above mobile users.

According to Android Authority, the Nokia 2760 Flip comes at a retail price of $79, which roughly translates to Rs 5,900. HMD Global hasn’t yet confirmed whether the flip phone will make it to the Indian market or not.

Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400 launched

The company launched four more phones including the Nokia C100, the Nokia C200, the Nokia G100 and the Nokia G400. As per the pricing, the Nokia C100 comes at a price of $99 (roughly translates to around Rs 7,400), Nokia C200 comes at $119 (roughly comes around Rs 8,900), Nokia G100 comes at $149 (roughly Rs 11,100) and lastly, the Nokia G400 comes at $239 (which translates to Rs. 17,800).

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 come pakced with a 5.45-inch LCD display and a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD display, respectively. Both Nokia devices include — Android 12 out-of-the-box, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and more. The Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 come packed with a 3,000mAh battery and 3,000mAh battery capacity, respectively.

The Nokia G100 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, among others. On the other hand, the Nokia G400 includes a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and more.