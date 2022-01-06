comscore Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022
News

Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

Mobiles

The Nokia 2760 Flip comes with 4G LTE support and runs KaiOS operating system. It offers an interesting clamshell design but provides limited offerings such as Google Maps, among others.

Nokia 2760 Flip

HMD Global has made a number of announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 edition. Earlier we reported about the four budget devices at the company launched including the Nokia C100, the Nokia C200, the Nokia G100, and the Nokia G400. In addition, the tech giant also launched a 4G flip phone dubbed the Nokia 2760 Flip. Also Read - Google wants to turn your car into a smart car: Here’s what it plans to do

The Nokia 2760 Flip comes with 4G LTE support and runs KaiOS operating system. It offers an interesting clamshell design but provides limited offerings such as Google Maps, among others. Also Read - Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

The Nokia 2760 Flip 4G phone includes a secondary display and an additional button on the side that also works as a call and share location button. It is said that the Nokia 2760 Flip phone is targeted at 55 years old and above mobile users. Also Read - CES 2022: From Sony to Samsung, check top smart TVs revealed at tech show

According to Android Authority, the Nokia 2760 Flip comes at a retail price of $79, which roughly translates to Rs 5,900. HMD Global hasn’t yet confirmed whether the flip phone will make it to the Indian market or not.

Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400 launched

The company launched four more phones including the Nokia C100, the Nokia C200, the Nokia G100 and the Nokia G400. As per the pricing, the Nokia C100 comes at a price of $99 (roughly translates to around Rs 7,400), Nokia C200 comes at $119 (roughly comes around Rs 8,900), Nokia G100 comes at $149 (roughly Rs 11,100) and lastly, the Nokia G400 comes at $239 (which translates to Rs. 17,800).

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 come pakced with a 5.45-inch LCD display and a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD display, respectively. Both Nokia devices include — Android 12 out-of-the-box, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and more. The Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 come packed with a 3,000mAh battery and 3,000mAh battery capacity, respectively.

The Nokia G100 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, among others. On the other hand, the Nokia G400 includes a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 5:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 6, 2022 5:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics
Photo Gallery
Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics
Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

Photo Gallery

Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

Gaming

Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

Samsung Big TV Festival sale is now live: Cashbacks, discounts, free gifts and more

Deals

Samsung Big TV Festival sale is now live: Cashbacks, discounts, free gifts and more

LOKA, India's gamified Metaverse app showcased at Shark Tank India

Gaming

LOKA, India's gamified Metaverse app showcased at Shark Tank India

From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022

News

From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

Mobiles

Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022
Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car

News

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Wearables

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3
Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled

Wearables

Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled
Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Laptops

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code 6 January Update: तुरंत रिडीम करें ये कोड और पाएं धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड

BMW की यह कार 'गिरगिट' की तरह बदलती है रंग, CES 2022 में हुई पेश

WhatsApp में आएगा एक मजेदार फीचर, अब नोटिफिकेशन में दिखेगी प्रोफाइल फोटो, यहां जानें कैसे?

Garena Free Fire में इस सप्ताह पा सकते हैं धांसू M1887 गन स्किन्स, जानें कैसे

CES 2022: Asus ने पेश किए 2 नए लैपटॉप, फोल्डेबल OLED स्क्रीन समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics
Photo Gallery
Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics
Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

Photo Gallery

Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics
Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

Gaming

Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here
From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022

News

From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022
Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers