Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 249 recharge coupon with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Also Read - Now you can go live with four people on Instagram with Live Rooms, here's how it works

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM, listing reveals

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Infinix Hot 10 is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10