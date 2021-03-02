Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone The Infinix Smart 5 is priced starting at 7199 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Infinix Smart 5 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Display, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Infinix Smart 5 is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Smart 5 of 6,000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10