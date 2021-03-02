Nokia launched Nokia 3.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 3.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In 1b with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 3.4 and Micromax In 1b. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 249 recharge coupon with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In 1b is 6.52-inch. The Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Micromax In 1b is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Micromax In 1b of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1b has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Micromax In 1b is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.