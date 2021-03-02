comscore Nokia 3.4 vs Micromax In 1b - Compare Price, Specs, RAM |BGR.in
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia 3.4 vs Micromax In 1b - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera, Display, Battery, processor, RAM, and Other Features
News

Nokia 3.4 vs Micromax In 1b - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera, Display, Battery, processor, RAM, and Other Features

Mobiles

Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Micromax In 1b of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999. Check Out Price Comparison on BGR.in

  • Published: March 2, 2021 1:03 PM IST
Micromax In 1b

Nokia launched Nokia 3.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 3.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In 1b with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 3.4 and Micromax In 1b. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 249 recharge coupon with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In 1b is 6.52-inch. The Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a screen resolution of 720×1600. Also Read - Now you can go live with four people on Instagram with Live Rooms, here's how it works

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Micromax In 1b is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Micromax In 1b of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM, listing reveals

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1b has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Micromax In 1b is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2021 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day
Telecom
BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day
Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM

News

Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM

Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks: New crater design to house 25x zoom camera

News

Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks: New crater design to house 25x zoom camera

Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Mobiles

Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

OnePlus teases a new launch on Amazon.in; hints at the launch of OnePlus 9

News

OnePlus teases a new launch on Amazon.in; hints at the launch of OnePlus 9

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Facebook rolls out Live Rooms feature on Instagram

Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM

Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks: New crater design to house 25x zoom camera

Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

OnePlus teases a new launch on Amazon.in; hints at the launch of OnePlus 9

The future of VR gaming is in India and even you can experience it

OnePlus 9 series India launch date could be revealed on March 8

Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile comparison: Graphics, Gameplay, system requirements and more

LastPass App data breach: Tips to tighten security on Android device

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 की कीमत और फीचर हुए लीक, कम बजट में मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Apple iPhone SE 3 होगा 5G सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च, जानिए कितना करना होगा इंतजार

OnePlus 9 Series की खास जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए कहां से खरीद सकेंगे फोन

Poco F3 हो सकता है Xiaomi का यह स्मार्टफोन, दमदार फीचर्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

itel Vision 1 Pro Review in hindi: क्या सस्ते में अच्छा विकल्प है यह स्मार्टफोन?

Latest Videos

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

News

Facebook rolls out Live Rooms feature on Instagram
News
Facebook rolls out Live Rooms feature on Instagram
Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM

News

Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM
Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks: New crater design to house 25x zoom camera

News

Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks: New crater design to house 25x zoom camera
Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Mobiles

Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin
OnePlus teases a new launch on Amazon.in; hints at the launch of OnePlus 9

News

OnePlus teases a new launch on Amazon.in; hints at the launch of OnePlus 9

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers