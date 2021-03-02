Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Micromax In Note 1 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 249 recharge coupon with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Micromax In Note 1 is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In Note 1 of 5000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10