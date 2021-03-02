Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Motorola Moto G9 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Display, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power - Compare Price, Specifications, Camera, RAM, Display, and Processor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Vivo Y20A - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10