Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone The Nokia 5.4 is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10