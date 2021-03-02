Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 30A smartphone The Realme Narzo 30A is priced starting at 8999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Realme Narzo 30A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Display, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720*1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30A features a Helio G85 Gaming Processor

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Realme Narzo 30A is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Realme Narzo 30A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a 13MP+monochrome portrait sensor camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30A of 6000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI Based on Android 10