Nokia launched Nokia 3.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 3.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M02s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 3.4 and Samsung Galaxy M02s.

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch. The Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720.

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Samsung Galaxy M02s is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450.