Nokia launched Nokia 3.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 3.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Tecno also launched its Tecno Spark 6 Go with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 3.4 and Tecno Spark 6 Go.

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Tecno Spark 6 Go is 6.5-inch. The Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC.