  Nokia 3.4 vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Compare Camera, RAM, Display, Price in India, Features, and Full Specifications
Nokia 3.4 vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Compare Camera, RAM, Display, Price in India, Features, and Full Specifications

The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch with resolution of 720 x 1520, whereas the screen of Tecno Spark 6 Go is 6.5-inch with resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

  • Published: March 2, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Nokia 3.4 Full Specifications

Nokia launched Nokia 3.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 3.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Tecno also launched its Tecno Spark 6 Go with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 3.4 and Tecno Spark 6 Go. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Display, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Tecno Spark 6 Go is 6.5-inch. The Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power - Head to Head Comparison of Full Specifications, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power - Compare Price, Specifications, Camera, RAM, Display, and Processor

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2021 12:04 PM IST

