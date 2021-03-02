Nokia launched Nokia 3.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 3.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y12s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 3.4 and Vivo Y12s. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Display, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch. The Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720.

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Vivo Y12s is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y12s of 5000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35.