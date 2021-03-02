The Nokia 3.4 flaunts a Nordic design fused with the increasingly popular matte finish in the budget segment. Do note the this has a plastic build.

Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y31 smartphone The Vivo Y31 is priced starting at 16490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Vivo Y31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Vivo Y31 features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11