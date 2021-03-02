Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Display, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10