Nokia has launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone priced starting at 11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9i smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced starting at 8299 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 3.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi 9i features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i features a MediaTek Helio G25

Price-The price range of Nokia 3.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i is based on their different variants. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8299.

Camera -The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 3.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12