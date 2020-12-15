HMD Global has added a new member to its budget phone series, the Nokia 5.4. The smartphone has been launched in Europe and is specified for people who want to work on the ‘side hustle’ trend. Read on to know more about the new Nokia smartphone. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 with quad-cameras & Google Assistant button spotted on US FCC listing

Nokia 5.4 features, specs

The smartphone is made up of polycarbonate and comes with the cameras as the main USP. It gets quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The front camera is rated at 16-megapixel for selfies and video calling. The phone also supports LED flash and a Cinema mode to capture videos at 24fps and in 21:9 format.

It comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with AI optimisations and comes in three RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/64GB.

Commenting on the launch, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global, said, “With the Nokia 5.4 we wanted to combine high performance with great value and offer more with this phone. I like to think we set the bar for what mid-range phones should offer, so it’s hugely important to me to design phones that not only perform but are also secure and built to last. Being built to last is about much more than craftsmanship, it’s the ongoing maintenance and updates. Whether you’re powering an electric car or a Nokia handset, understanding that software updates are vital to ensuring your tech’s performance is crucial. I’m proud to say that we are one of the firms who do this best.”

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10, with 3 years of security updates and is upgradable to Android 11. Additionally, the Nokia 5.4 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, OZO spatial audio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Nokia 5.4 price, availability

The smartphone is priced at Euros 189 (around Rs. 16,900) for 4GB/64GB option. However, there is no word on the prices of the other two RAM/Storage variants. The Nokia 5.4 comes in Dusk and Polar Night colour variants and will be available in Europe. But, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

Stay tuned for updates on that.