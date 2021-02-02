Nokia 5.4, the company’s new affordable smartphone is listed on the Amazon US website for pre-order. The smartphone will be launched on February 15. HMD Global is making available the unlocked version of Nokia 5.4 to the US, which is listed for a price of $249.99 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

Nokia 5.4 comes in Dusk and Polar Night color options with a textured back design. It sports a polycarbonate body design. There’s a circular rear camera module, which holds four camera lenses. An LED flash unit is placed on the left side of the camera module, while a circular fingerprint sensor sits below it. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 with quad rear cameras, waterdrop notch leaked in image renders

The smartphone sports a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole LCD display, where the front camera is included in a hole punch on the top left of the screen. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, said to last for two days. Further, the AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology is said to prioritize power to the most-used apps. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 with 48MP quad rear cameras launched: Price, features and more

Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11 as well. Nokia promises three years of security updates and two years of software upgrades. The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup, a combination of 48-megapixels primary camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixels macro camera, and a 2-megapixels depth camera. The front camera is 16-megapixels with support for 60fps video recording and cinematic recording with colorgrading. Nokia 5.4 features a physical fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display one.

Nokia 5.4 was launched in the European market in December last year, where it is priced at Euros 189 (approximately Rs 16,900) for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option. There is no word on whether Nokia 5.4 will be unveiled in India any time soon.