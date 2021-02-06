Nokia 5.4 could launch in India soon as it has been spotted on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The mid-range smartphone is listed on Flipkart as ‘Çoming Soon’. The listing does not reveal a specific launch date, though earlier reports suggest the smartphone could make its debut in India on February 10. Also Read - Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 could launch in India on February 10: Expected price, specifications

Notably, Nokia 5.4 has already been announced in the European market and is scheduled to release in the US on February 15. The budget Nokia 3.4, which was unveiled globally last year is expected to be announced alongside as well. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 available for pre-order in US, launch on February 15

Nokia 5.4 spotted on Flipkart ahead of India launch: Expected price

It is likely that Nokia 5.4 will be exclusive to Flipkart. In terms of pricing, the smartphone is up for pre-order in the US on Amazon for $249.99, which is around Rs 18,000 on conversion for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In the European market, the smartphone is priced at Euros 189 (around Rs 16,900) for the 4GB+64GB storage model. The India price could be similar. Of course, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more. The color options include Dusk and Polar Night. Also Read - In pics: Top-specced phones on Flipkart with attractive exchange offers

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 sports a polycarbonate body design with a circular rear camera module placed in the center of the back cover. An LED flash unit is placed on the left side of the camera module, while a circular fingerprint sensor sits below it.

Nokia 5.4 gets a 6.39-inch punch hole LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, claimed to last for two days. It also supports the AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11 as well. The phone comes with a promise of three years of security updates and two years of software upgrades.

Nokia 5.4 features a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixels primary camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixels macro camera, and a 2-megapixels depth camera. The front camera is a 16-megapixels one, which is included in a punch hole on top of the display. The front camera supports 60fps video recording and cinematic recording with colorgrading. Nokia 5.4 features a physical fingerprint sensor.