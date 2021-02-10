Nokia 5.4 along with Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite have been launched in India. Here are the details on price, specifications and features.

HMD Global has launched a slew of devices in India including the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones as well as its TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds called the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. Nokia 3.4 is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 11,999, while the Nokia 5.4 will start at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base storage model. Meanwhile, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available at a price of Rs 3,599. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 first impressions: The competition looks tough

Nokia 5.4, as well as Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, have already been launched globally. The two smartphones sport a circular rear camera module like we saw on the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.3 5G, and more smartphones. The devices will go up against the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, and Poco M3. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 India launch soon as it gets listed on Flipkart

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite: Price and sale date

Nokia 5.4 is the company’s mid-range smartphone that starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 15,499. It can be bought in two color options including Polar Night and Dusk. The sale starts on February 17. Nokia 5.4 can be bought from Nokia’s website as well as Flipkart. Also Read - Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 could launch in India on February 10: Expected price, specifications

Nokia 3.4 is a budget smartphone, only available in the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. It can be bought at Rs 11,999 in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color variants. Nokia 3.4 can be pre-booked on the Nokia website from February 10, while the sale starts from February 20. Nokia 3.4 can be purchased via offline retail outlets as well as online from Nokia’website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Nokia Power Earbuds are priced at Rs 3,599 and it will be available on Nokia’s website as well as Amazon from February 17. The color options include Snow and Charcoal.

As part of a bundle offer, users will get Rs 1,600 off on Nokia 3.4 and Power Earbuds Lite bundle if they book the smartphone between February 10 to February 19 from the Nokia website.

Nokia 5.4: Specifications and features

Nokia 5.4 gets a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In terms of design, the smartphone sports a polycarbonate back design and a circular rear camera module.

Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11. Keep in mind that Nokia 5.4 comes with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of monthly security updates.

In terms of camera, the rear camera setup is a combination of dual 48-megapixels sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It supports LED flash as well. The front camera is 16-megapixels, which is included in the punch hole.

Nokia 5.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. This is a dual SIM phone that allows for two nano-SIM cards. Nokia 5.4 measures 160.97×75.99×8.7mm and weighs 181 grams. Sensors on the device include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, biometric face unlock, and rear fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, and GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications and features

Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 4,000mAh one. The smartphone runs Android 10, and just like Nokia 5.4 is upgradeable to Android 11.

The rear camera setup includes a dual 13-megapixels camera, 2-megapixels depth sensor, and a 5-megapixels ultra-wide camera with LED flash. The smartphone features an 8-megapixels front camera. Sensors on the device include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (G-sensor), gyroscope, biometric face unlock, and rear fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, and GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo.

Nokia 3.4 measures 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7 mm and it weighs 180 grams

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite: Specifications and features

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is the company’s TWS earbuds, said to offer up to 35 hours of play time. The earbuds feature 6 mm graphene drivers and come with IPX7 waterproofing for up to 30 minutes in 1m of water. More features of the Power Earbuds Lite include universal Bluetooth compatibility, support for Bluetooth 5.0, and touch controls.

The total music playback time offered on a single charge is up to 5 hours, according to the company. Once fully charged, the case is said to offer six additional charges for up to 30 hours of playback time. The battery capacity of the case is 600 mAh. The dimensions of each earbud is 25 x 23 x 23.8 mm, while the charging case measures 68 x 36 x 31 mm, respectively. The Power Earbuds Lite with earbuds in the charging case weighs 48.4 grams.