The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 4,000mAh one with 10W charging support via a USB Type-C port.

Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 5.4 and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH 560 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Infinix Hot 10 is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10