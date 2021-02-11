Nokia launched Nokia 5.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 5.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo A15s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 5.4 and Oppo A15s. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power - Camera Comparison, Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo A15s is 6.52 inch. The Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels, whereas the Oppo A15s has a screen resolution of 1600×720.

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh.

OS-The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas the Oppo A15s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.