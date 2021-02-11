Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco X3 smartphone The Poco X3 is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 5.4 and Poco X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Display and Design-The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Poco X3 features a 6.67 Full HD+ 560 pixels. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Camera Comparison, Display, RAM, Processor, Battery, and Many Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Also Read - Tencent PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta Update: How to download, all the new features

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Poco X3 is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Poco X3 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh. The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10