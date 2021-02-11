Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at 8499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 5.4 and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Display and Design-The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5 inch 560 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Realme Narzo 20A is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10