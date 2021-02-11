Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 smartphone The Realme X7 is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 5.4 and Realme X7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power - Camera Comparison, Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Realme X7 features a 6.4 560 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh. The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10