Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display. It implements an in-house Exynos 9611 10nm chipset. The Galaxy F41 equips a huge 6000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support.

Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at 15499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 5.4 and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch 560 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F41 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB is priced at 15499.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10