Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M02s smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced starting at 8999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 5.4 and Samsung Galaxy M02s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch 560 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M02s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Samsung Galaxy M02s is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s of 5,000mAh. The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10