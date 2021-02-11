Nokia 5.4 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Here's our first impressions.

Nokia launched Nokia 5.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 5.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Tecno also launched its Tecno Spark 6 Go with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 5.4 and Tecno Spark 6 Go.

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Tecno Spark 6 Go is 6.5-inch. The Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10. The Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC.