Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y12s smartphone The Vivo Y12s is priced starting at 9990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Nokia 5.4 and Vivo Y12s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Vivo Y12s features a 6.51 inch 560 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y12s features a Helio P35

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Vivo Y12s is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y12s of 5000mAh. The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10