Nokia launched Nokia 5.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 5.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y31 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 5.4 and Vivo Y31.

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y31 is 6.58 inch. The Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11. The Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas the Vivo Y31 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.