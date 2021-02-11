Nokia launched Nokia 5.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 5.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 5.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Also Read - This is how Apple's first foldable iPhone might look like

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is 6.53 inch. The Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a screen resolution of 2340×1080.

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.