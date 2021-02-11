Nokia 5.4 comes packed with OZO Audio, cinematic mode, a 6.39-inch HD+ displau, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor woith 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and support for expandable storage. The phone includes quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel sensor.

Nokia launched Nokia 5.4 which is packed with new features and specifications. Nokia 5.4 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9i with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Nokia 5.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i.

Display and Design-The screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9i is 6.53 inch. The Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Price-The price range of Nokia 5.4 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i is based on their different variants. Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8299.

Camera -The Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera. On the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Nokia 5.4 is powered by 4,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh.

OS-The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12. The Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i is powered by MediaTek Helio G25.