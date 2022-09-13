comscore Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia 5710 Xpressaudio Launched In India At Rs 4999 Colour Options Other Details
News

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details

Mobiles

The detachable wireless earbuds on the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio can easily be stored in a dedicated slot on the rear panel

Nokia 5710

Nokia 5710 launched in India

HMD Global has launched the new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, a 4G feature phone under the XpressMusic line-up. The phone comes with in-built wireless earbuds that are stored and charged within the phone itself. The phone comes with loudspeakers, audio control buttons, and a big battery. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available on Nokia.com from today for Rs 4,999 and will be available across all retail outlets, partner online stores from September 19. The Nokia 5710 comes in two colour options: Red and White, Red and Black. Also Read - Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

Features

The Nokia XpressAudio phone comes with earbuds, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, and focuses on providing a complete audio experience via loudspeakers or wireless earbuds. It also comes with dedicated music buttons to make playback easy. The phone comes with an in-built MP3 player and also gets wireless FM radio. Also Read - Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds with open design launched in India for Rs 12,990

The detachable wireless earbuds can easily be stored in a dedicated slot on the rear panel. There is a slider system on the back of the phone to house the earbuds. The wireless earbuds will also be compatible with your smartphone should you wish to switch between devices.

The phone gets a 1450 mAh battery that delivers hours of talk. The wireless earbuds gets environmental noise cancellation with device supporting VoLTE calls. The device also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones said: “We are elated at the great response received for Nokia 8210 4G , Nokia 2660 Flip from our fans . The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is the latest addition in our Nokia Classics portfolio. The new phone delivers audio freedom through game-changing design. It takes the most-loved features of Nokia 5310 and makes it even better by integrating wireless earbuds, boosting the battery, having dedicated audio control keys, and 4G. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is designed for music lovers and the millions of people around the world who rely on feature phones for daily communication and are experiencing the rapid 4G takeover of 2G and 3G networks.”

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 2:19 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Check if your Apple Watch is eligible to get watchOS 9 update
Photo Gallery
Check if your Apple Watch is eligible to get watchOS 9 update
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launches in India alongside Edge 30 Fusion

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launches in India alongside Edge 30 Fusion

Sony PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect and where to watch

Gaming

Sony PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect and where to watch

Mahindra XUV700 to Scorpio-N with new financing options: Check new financing options on SUVs here

automobile

Mahindra XUV700 to Scorpio-N with new financing options: Check new financing options on SUVs here

Realme Narzo 50i Prime arrives in India: Check details

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50i Prime arrives in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details

Top MidSize SUVs in India

Top MidSize SUVs in India

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launches in India alongside Edge 30 Fusion

Sony PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect and where to watch

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages
Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more

News

Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more