Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India at Rs 4,999: Colour options, other details

HMD Global has launched the new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, a 4G feature phone under the XpressMusic line-up. The phone comes with in-built wireless earbuds that are stored and charged within the phone itself. The phone comes with loudspeakers, audio control buttons, and a big battery. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available on Nokia.com from today for Rs 4,999 and will be available across all retail outlets, partner online stores from September 19. The Nokia 5710 comes in two colour options: Red and White, Red and Black. Also Read - Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

Features

The Nokia XpressAudio phone comes with earbuds, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, and focuses on providing a complete audio experience via loudspeakers or wireless earbuds. It also comes with dedicated music buttons to make playback easy. The phone comes with an in-built MP3 player and also gets wireless FM radio. Also Read - Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds with open design launched in India for Rs 12,990

The detachable wireless earbuds can easily be stored in a dedicated slot on the rear panel. There is a slider system on the back of the phone to house the earbuds. The wireless earbuds will also be compatible with your smartphone should you wish to switch between devices.

The phone gets a 1450 mAh battery that delivers hours of talk. The wireless earbuds gets environmental noise cancellation with device supporting VoLTE calls. The device also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones said: “We are elated at the great response received for Nokia 8210 4G , Nokia 2660 Flip from our fans . The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is the latest addition in our Nokia Classics portfolio. The new phone delivers audio freedom through game-changing design. It takes the most-loved features of Nokia 5310 and makes it even better by integrating wireless earbuds, boosting the battery, having dedicated audio control keys, and 4G. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is designed for music lovers and the millions of people around the world who rely on feature phones for daily communication and are experiencing the rapid 4G takeover of 2G and 3G networks.”