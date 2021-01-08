Nokia is working on the successor to the Nokia 6.2, which could launch in the first half of this year. According to tipster Steve Hemmerstofer (via Voice), Nokia 6.2’s successor could be called Nokia 6.3 or 6.4. Key specifications, as well as image, renders of the smartphone have been leaked as well that gives us a good look at the device. Nokia 6.3/6.4 could feature a slightly bigger display than the Nokia 6.2 and the placement of the fingerprint sensor has been changed as well. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

Given HMD Global has jumped serial numbering for Nokia smartphones in the past, the tipster is not sure whether which naming will Nokia decide to go with eventually. For instance, Nokia skipped X.3 for the naming previously and directly launched X.4 after X.2.

Nokia 6.3/6.4 could sport a 6.45-inch flat display compared to a 6.3-inch display on the Nokia 6.2. The next-generation smartphone will sport a waterdrop notch on the top center of the screen. Nokia 6.2 will measure 164.9×76.8×9.2 mm.

The smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup where the camera lenses are placed in a circular module. A dual-LED flash unit will be placed below the camera module. Unfortunately, camera specifications are unclear at this point.

The fingerprint sensor on the Nokia 6.3/6.4 will be included in the power button below the volume rocker keys on the right side. In comparison, the Nokia 6.2 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new Nokia device will also feature a shortcut button for Google Assistant on the left side.

Nokia 6.2 was launched at the IFA 2019 in September. The mid-range smartphone sports a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back. It gets a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated slot. There’s a triple rear camera setup, a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel one.