Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.3 finally gets stable Android 11 update

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.3, the near three-four-year-old Nokia smartphones are getting stable Android 11 OS update. HMD Global, Nokia’s licensing partner in its official Nokia Phones community phones page announced that the update is rolling out to these devices in waves. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.3 Android 11 update

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 made its debut in December 2018 with Android 9 Pie OS, and it later Android 10 update in 2019. Now in the first wave of Android 11 update, the company is pushing the OTA update in 9 markets- India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. As for the Nokia 2.3, the first wave of Android 11 dispatch includes 18 countries- Bangladesh, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hong Kong, Iceland, Latvia, Laos, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Norway, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Sweden, and Vietnam. Also Read - Nokia phones offer: Nokia 7.2, 3.2 and more available with up to Rs 2,000 gift card

HMD Global in its forum mentioned that the OTA update is released to 10 percent of the units on April 7, while 50 percent of the units will get the update by April 10, and the rest will receive the update by April 12. The Android 11 update for Nokia 8.1 will go live in 7 other countries as well. Notably, the new firmware update will be delivered to both devices in two waves. The company noted that details about the second wave will be announced soon, also it didn’t provide any information as to whether the update brings Android security patches for these devices or not.

Nokia phone global launch event

That said, HMD Global is gearing up to likely launch a bunch of smartphones at its global launch event today. The Nokia phone launch event will kick start at 3 pm UK time (7:30 pm IST) today via its dedicated Nokia website. The Finish mobile maker is expected to unveil at least 5 smartphones- Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 at its virtual global event. The Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 are tipped to be mid-range offerings, while Nokia C20 and Nokia G10 could fall in the budget price range.