comscore Nokia 8210 4G feature phone launched in India: Check price, specs, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia 8210 4g Feature Phone Launched In India Check Price Specs More
News

Nokia 8210 4G launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check specs, details

Mobiles

The Nokia 8210 supports 4G networks. It also features Dual-SIM slots which makes a strong case for the phone

Nokia 8210 4G

Nokia launches new feature phone in India

Nokia has launched a new feature phone Nokia 8210 4G in India. HMD Global has introduced the new candy bar format phone in the market. The new phone is priced under Rs 4,000. It will be powered by a Unisoc SoC. The phone gets support for a microSD card slot. It will also have a removable battery and a single camera on the back panel. We’ve come to expect a good battery life from candy bar mobiles. The device claims a staggering standby time of almost a month. Also Read - HMD Global announces Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Check price, specs, features

Nokia 8210 4G Price and Availability

The Nokia 8210 4G has been priced at Rs 3,999. The phone has been launched in a single storage variant. It will be made available in two colour options: Red and Dark Blue. The Nokia 8210 4G is available on Amazon India and Nokia India’s official store. Also Read - Nokia T10 tablet goes official with 8-inch display, Unisoc SoC, and IPX2 rating

Nokia 8210 4G Specifications

As the name suggests, the Nokia 8210 supports 4G networks. It also features Dual-SIM slots which makes a strong case for the phone. The listing of the Nokia 8210 4G reveals that the phone is powered by Unisoc T107 SoC. It comes in a single variant with 48 MB RAM, 128 MB Internal storage. However, the phone supports expandable storage of up to 32GB. Also Read - Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with a 3.8-inch QVGA display and the phone is powered by Series 30+ operating system. The camera on the back panel is a 0.3-megapixel unit. The phone supports FM streaming and also gets support for mp3 media player. The new feature phone also gets a 3.5mm audio jack. The device gets Bluetooth connectivity as well.

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with a 1,450 mAh battery unit. It can provide a battery standby time of up to 27 days according to company. The charging will be done via Micro USB port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 7:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Details here
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Details here
How to set a reminder in Outlook

How To

How to set a reminder in Outlook

Apple no longer requires employees to wear masks in offices

News

Apple no longer requires employees to wear masks in offices

Sheryl Sandberg steps down from her role of Meta COO

News

Sheryl Sandberg steps down from her role of Meta COO

Best tech gifts that you can give to your siblings this Rakshabandhan for under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

Best tech gifts that you can give to your siblings this Rakshabandhan for under Rs 5,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nokia 8210 4G launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check specs, details

Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Details here

Apple no longer requires employees to wear masks in offices

Twitter is testing a new 'tweets per month' feature: Check details

Sheryl Sandberg steps down from her role of Meta COO

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999