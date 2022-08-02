Nokia 8210 4g Feature Phone Launched In India Check Price Specs More

Nokia has launched a new feature phone Nokia 8210 4G in India. HMD Global has introduced the new candy bar format phone in the market. The new phone is priced under Rs 4,000. It will be powered by a Unisoc SoC. The phone gets support for a microSD card slot. It will also have a removable battery and a single camera on the back panel. We’ve come to expect a good battery life from candy bar mobiles. The device claims a staggering standby time of almost a month. Also Read - HMD Global announces Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Check price, specs, features

Nokia 8210 4G Price and Availability

The Nokia 8210 4G has been priced at Rs 3,999. The phone has been launched in a single storage variant. It will be made available in two colour options: Red and Dark Blue. The Nokia 8210 4G is available on Amazon India and Nokia India's official store.

Nokia 8210 4G Specifications

As the name suggests, the Nokia 8210 supports 4G networks. It also features Dual-SIM slots which makes a strong case for the phone. The listing of the Nokia 8210 4G reveals that the phone is powered by Unisoc T107 SoC. It comes in a single variant with 48 MB RAM, 128 MB Internal storage. However, the phone supports expandable storage of up to 32GB.

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with a 3.8-inch QVGA display and the phone is powered by Series 30+ operating system. The camera on the back panel is a 0.3-megapixel unit. The phone supports FM streaming and also gets support for mp3 media player. The new feature phone also gets a 3.5mm audio jack. The device gets Bluetooth connectivity as well.

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with a 1,450 mAh battery unit. It can provide a battery standby time of up to 27 days according to company. The charging will be done via Micro USB port.