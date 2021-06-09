HMD Global has released its new budget Nokia C01 Plus smartphone in Russia. It looks similar to the Nokia C1 Plus, but comes with a better chipset and a bigger battery. The device is powered by Google’s Android 11 Go Edition and comes with features like an octa-core CPU, 1GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh removable battery. Also Read - Apple’s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable, iOS fairs better

Nokia C01 Plus: Price

Nokia C01 Plus is priced at Ruble 6,490 (approximately Rs 6,565) and is currently available for pre-ordering via the Nokia Russia online store. It is currently available in two colour options: Purple and Blue. The company has not announced when the device will be made available in international markets including India. Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

Nokia C01 Plus: Specifications

Nokia C01 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a 1440×720 pixels resolution. The front panel comes with chunky bezels on the top and the bottom. The top bezel consists of a 5-megapixel selfie camera and an LED flash. It is powered by the quad-core UNISOC SC9863a SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - DoT permits telecom service providers to go ahead with 5G trials

The device runs Google‘s Android 11 Go operating system in its stock configuration. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh removable battery with support for 5W charging via a microUSB port.

Nokia C01 Plus sports a 5-megapixel camera on the back paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features the same 5-megapixel sensor on the back to take selfies.