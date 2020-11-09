comscore Nokia C1 Plus coming soon: Here are all leaked specifications | BGR India
Nokia C1 Plus coming soon: Here are all leaked specifications

The Nokia C1 Plus smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz.

  Published: November 9, 2020 10:11 AM IST
Representative Image

Almost a year ago HMD Global launched an entry-level smartphone called Nokia C1. Now, it seems that the company which holds the Nokia brand license will soon release a successor named Nokia C1 Plus. Exactly when the Nokia C1 Plus will launch is not yet known, but the specs sheet of the phone has been leaked which gives us a lot of information about it. Also Read - Nokia C1 Plus 5MP सेल्फी और 5MP रियर कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Based on reports from Nokia Power Users, the Nokia C1 Plus will be an Android phone (Go Edition) that comes with a 5.45-inch screen offering HD Plus resolution and has dimensions of 149.1 mm x 71.2 mm x 8.75 mm. Regarding the processor, the Nokia C1 Plus smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The name of the actual chipset is still hidden, but it comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can still be expanded up to 64GB via a MicroSD card. Also Read - Nokia 6300 और Nokia 8000 4G के मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, ऐसा होगा फोन

Coming to the photography sector, the Nokia C1 Plus has a single 5-megapixel camera that is placed on the back. There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera to allow users to take selfies or video calls. Another leak revealed that the Nokia C1 Plus will support 4G connectivity. There is also a 2,500 mAh capacity battery to make it usable in all-day activities. Finally, the Nokia C1 Plus will run on the Android 10 Go Edition operating system instead of the newer Android 11 Go Edition. The reason is clear that 1GB RAM is not enough for this phone to run Android 11 Go Edition. Also Read - Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 and Sapphire Glass Display

As mentioned earlier, until now there has been no information as far as the launch is concerned. But when it becomes official, the Nokia C1 Plus will be available in color choices like Red and Blue. Meanwhile, previously the Nokia C1 Plus smartphone was also rumored to have received certification from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) carrying model number TA-1312 which suggests that it is preparing to launch in the near future.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 9, 2020 10:11 AM IST

Best Sellers