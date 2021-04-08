HMD Global along with its new Nokia X-series and G-series smartphones today also launched two budget smartphones under its C-series, the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20. Key features of these devices include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Unisoc processors, Android 11 Go Edition and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Nokia C10, Nokia C20 smartphones. Also Read - Nokia G10, Nokia G20, HMD Global's latest mid-range phones launched: Price, specs

Also Read - Nokia X20, Nokia X10 with Snapdragon 480 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Nokia C10, Nokia C20: Price

Nokia C10 comes with a starting price tag of Euro 75 (approximately Rs 6,655) for the base 1GB RAM/16GB storage variant. The Nokia C20 is priced at Euro 89 (approximately Rs 7,899) for the base 1GB RAM/16GB storage variant. Both the devices will be made available in select markets globally starting June. The Nokia C10 will be made available in Light Purple and Grey colour options, whereas, the C20 will be made available in Sand and Dark Blue colour options. Also Read - Nokia C20 launching today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Nokia C10, Nokia C20: Specifications

Both the Nokia C20 and C10 sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Nokia C20 is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor while the Nokia G10 is powered by the Unisoc SC7331e processor. The Nokia C20 comes with 1GB/2GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB internal storage. Nokia C10 comes with 1GB/2GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB of internal storage.

They are backed by a 3,000mAh battery and run Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system with two years of guaranteed updates. Both the Nokia C10, Nokia C20 sport a single 5-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera located on the front.

Apart from the Nokia smartphones, HMD Global for the UK also announced its own HMD Mobile network service, which will start operating later this month. The company has announced that its plans will start from Pound 6.50 (approximately Rs 666) per month. Details regarding this service will be provided at a later date.