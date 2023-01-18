comscore Nokia C12 launches with Android Go and a tiny battery: Check details
Nokia C12 debuts with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and Android 12 Go Edition

Nokia on Wednesday launched the Nokia C12 entry-level smartphone with an HD+ display, a single camera, and Android 12 Go Edition software.

  • Nokia C12 comes as the brand's entry-level smartphone.
  • Nokia C12 has an HD+ display and a textured back.
  • Nokia C12 has a Unisoc chipset and a tiny battery.
Nokia has launched a new smartphone dubbed Nokia C12 in the entry-level segment. The smartphone comes with an HD+ display and has a textured back. It comes in two colors and runs on the Android 12 Go Edition software. Also Read - Microsoft announces mass layoff affecting 10,000 jobs, says strategic hiring to continue

Nokia C12 price, colors, and availability

Nokia C12 comes at a price tag of EUR 119 (roughly 10,400) for the lone variant with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device comes in Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan color options. Also Read - Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Grab 32-inch Android TV for less than Rs 10,000

It will be available for purchase in European markets like Germany and Austria for now, but its availability may expand to more regions soon. Also Read - Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) launched in India at Rs 32,900

Nokia C12 specifications

The Nokia C12 is the company’s entry-level phone sporting a 6.3-inch water-drop notch display. It is an LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and noticeable bezels. It has the following dimensions – 160.6 x 74.3 x 8.75mm, and weighs 177 grams.

The device has a 5MP single selfie camera on the front. On the rear, it has an 8MP single camera with support for autofocus. The rear camera comes with different modes including Night and Portrait. There’s an LED flash module just below the camera sensor.

Coming to the performance, the device is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A1 processor paired with PowerVR IMG 8322 GPU. It has 2GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The RAM as well as the storage is expandable via virtual ram (additional 2GB)and a microSD card.

As for the battery, it houses a small 3,000mAh battery with support for 5W charging speed. The battery surely seems small, but it may be just enough to run Android Go on an HD+ screen.

Speaking of Android Go, the device has Android 12 Go Edition. Nokia has promised 2 years of quarterly updates with the phone. It has support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS. It has an IP52 rating.

  Published Date: January 18, 2023 10:17 PM IST
