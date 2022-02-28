Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus launched: Check price, specs, features

Nokia launched three new budget smartphones, including Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus alongside Nokia Wireless Headphones. The smartphones are the company’s latest budget offerings in which Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 offers single rear camera. However, the Nokia C21 Plus comes with a dual rear camera and waterdrop-style notch. Here are the detailed specifications and features of all three smartphones with price and availability. Also Read - MWC 2022: Few Russian companies might be barred from attending the event

Price

The Nokia C2 2nd edition is priced at EUR 79 (approx. Rs. 6,700). However, the Nokia C21 is available at EUR 99 (approx. Rs. 8,400), and Nokia C21 Plus costs EUR 119 (approx. Rs. 10,100). The Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus will be available for sale from April, and Nokia C21 will be available from March-end. Also Read - Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets

The Nokia Wireless Headphones are priced at $49.99 (approx. Rs. 3,800) in the US. Also Read - Realme to unveil world’s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

The company has not yet revealed the launch date and availability of the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and Nokia wireless headphones in India.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition specifications

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition features a 5.7-inch FWVGA display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. It runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). As far as camera features are concerned, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition sports a 5-megapixel rear camera along with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 2-megapixel front camera. To power the phone, the company has given a 2400mAh battery.

Nokia C21 specifications

The newly launched Nokia C21 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). It has an 8-megapixel rear camera with a fixed focus lens and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. It has a 3000mAh battery.

Nokia C21 Plus specifications

Like the Nokia C21, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C21 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The phone is also equipped with the same octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chip in the regular model. The phone gets up to 4GB of RAM. Nokia C21 Plus packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an LED flash at the back. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calling. The phone has a 4000mAh battery.

Nokia Wireless Headphones specifications

The newly launched Nokia Wireless Headphones come with a soft cushion and foldable design for easy storage. It features 40mm drivers along with support for hands-free calling using the built-in microphone.

The headphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 and are powered by an 800mAh battery for connectivity. The company claims to deliver up to 60 hours of playtime on a single battery charge. There is also a USB Type-C port for charging. Moreover, the headphones come in Black and White colors and weigh 188 grams.

Additionally, the company has offered physical playback controls on the Nokia Wireless Headphones. The Nokia wireless headphones support Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice assistants.