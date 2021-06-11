comscore Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details
News

Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details

Mobiles

HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone dubbed the Nokia C20 Plus. The budget Nokia phone goes against the likes of some of the budget Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung smartphones.

Nokia c20 plus

Image: Nokia

HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone dubbed the Nokia C20 Plus. To recall, back in April this year, the smartphone manufacturer launched the Nokia C20 and now the Plus model goes official China. Unfortunately, Nokia C20 Plus India launch details have not been revealed yet but we can expect the phone to hit the country in the months to come, probably. Also Read - Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched

The budget Nokia phone goes against the likes of some of the budget Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung smartphones. The smartphone has been launched at a price of CNY699, which roughly translates to Rs 8,000 approx. The phone comes in two colour options including black and blue and will be available in China starting June 16. Also Read - Apple’s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable, iOS fairs better

Nokia C20 Plus specifications: Take a look

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia C20 Plus comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. The notch includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear panel, the Nokia smartphone includes dual cameras including a primary 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

The Nokia C20 Plus sports a circular rear camera setup at the back paired with LED flash. In addition to the camera module, the smartphone includes the Nokia logo at the back panel. On the front, the phone includes a waterdrop notch and thick bezels on all sides. The chin also includes a Nokia logo.

The Nokia smartphone doesn’t include a fingerprint sensor but there’s a face unlock support for security. Other features of the Nokia C20 Plus includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD USB support, 4950mAh battery, and more.

The new Nokia C20 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone also offers a microSD card support that can expand the storage till 256GB, which is great.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 11, 2021 1:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details
Mobiles
Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details
Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

News

Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Gaming

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced

Gaming

Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced

UEFA Euro 2020: Colourful Google Doodle kicks off European Football Championship

News

UEFA Euro 2020: Colourful Google Doodle kicks off European Football Championship

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iOS 4 is now available with Home button on modern iPhones: How to get it

Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced

UEFA Euro 2020: Colourful Google Doodle kicks off European Football Championship

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Mi 10i 5G vs iQOO Z3 5G: Price in India, specs comparison

OnePlus Nord CE 5G alternatives (price, specs comparison): Mi 10i, iQOO z3, Galaxy M42 5G

OnePlus Nord CE vs Samsung Galaxy M42: Which 5G phone to pick under Rs 25,000?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: What's the difference?

What WhatsApp is doing to help you find COVID-19 resources

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details

Mobiles

Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details
Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched

Mobiles

Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched
Apple s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable

News

Apple s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable
Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

News

Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India
DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials

News

DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire जैसे 5 बेस्ट ऑफलाइन गेम्स, सस्ते स्मार्टफोन में भी होगी धमाकेदार गेमिंग

COD Mobile Season 4: गेम में आ गए नए हथियार और इवेंट, जानें डिटेल्स

Infinix Hot 10 Play Review in Hindi: एंट्री-लेवल सेगमेंट में बड़ी बैटरी का 'दांव'

UEFA Euro 2020 के लिए Google ने बनाया खास Doodle, इस बार 11 शहरों में होगा इस टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन

CoWIN Data Leak: लीक हुई आपके वैक्सीनेशन की जानकारी? जानिए क्या है सरकार का कहना

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update
Best 4K Smart TV's To Buy In India in June 2021

Features

Best 4K Smart TV's To Buy In India in June 2021
WWDC 2021 Recap Video: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and major announcements!

News

WWDC 2021 Recap Video: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and major announcements!

News

iOS 4 is now available with Home button on modern iPhones: How to get it
Apps
iOS 4 is now available with Home button on modern iPhones: How to get it
Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

News

Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country
New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Gaming

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon
Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced

Gaming

Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced
UEFA Euro 2020: Colourful Google Doodle kicks off European Football Championship

News

UEFA Euro 2020: Colourful Google Doodle kicks off European Football Championship

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers