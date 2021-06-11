Nokia C20 Plus budget smartphone launched: Check specs, price and other details

HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone dubbed the Nokia C20 Plus. To recall, back in April this year, the smartphone manufacturer launched the Nokia C20 and now the Plus model goes official China. Unfortunately, Nokia C20 Plus India launch details have not been revealed yet but we can expect the phone to hit the country in the months to come, probably. Also Read - Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched

The budget Nokia phone goes against the likes of some of the budget Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung smartphones. The smartphone has been launched at a price of CNY699, which roughly translates to Rs 8,000 approx. The phone comes in two colour options including black and blue and will be available in China starting June 16. Also Read - Apple’s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable, iOS fairs better

Nokia C20 Plus specifications: Take a look

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia C20 Plus comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. The notch includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear panel, the Nokia smartphone includes dual cameras including a primary 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

The Nokia C20 Plus sports a circular rear camera setup at the back paired with LED flash. In addition to the camera module, the smartphone includes the Nokia logo at the back panel. On the front, the phone includes a waterdrop notch and thick bezels on all sides. The chin also includes a Nokia logo.

The Nokia smartphone doesn’t include a fingerprint sensor but there’s a face unlock support for security. Other features of the Nokia C20 Plus includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD USB support, 4950mAh battery, and more.

The new Nokia C20 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone also offers a microSD card support that can expand the storage till 256GB, which is great.