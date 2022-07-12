comscore Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability
News

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

The newly launched Nokia C21 Plus comes in India at a starting price of Rs 10, 299 for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space.

Nokia C21 Plus

Image: Nokia

HMD Global today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly smartphone dubbed as the Nokia C21 Plus is the successor to the Nokia C20 Plus that was launched in India in August 2022 at a starting price of Rs 8,999. In India, the Nokia C21 Plus smartphones competes with the likes of smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy F12, the Redmi 10 Prime, and the Realme C25s among others. Also Read - 6G could make smartphones a thing of past in 2030, says Nokia CEO

Nokia C21 Plus price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the newly launched Nokia C21 Plus smartphone is available in India in two storage variants. The variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space costs Rs 10,299. On the other hand, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 11,299 in the country. As of now, it is available in India via Nokia India’s e-shop only. Also Read - 6G network will be available by 2030, says Nokia CEO

It is worth mentioning that HMD Global is also giving a bunch of launch offers to the interested buyers on the purchase of the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone. The company said that it will ship the Nokia Wired Buds with every smartphone unit. In addition to this, the company is also giving a 10 percent additional off along with benefits worth Rs 4,000 to all Jio customers. Also Read - Nokia G21 quick review: It has a long way to go

Image: Nokia Mobile India

Nokia C21 Plus specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone comes with a 6.517-inch LCD display with 2.5D cover glass, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. Users can expand the phone’s storage space using a microSD card with up to 256GB of storage space. The phone runs Google’s Android 11 Go Edition mobile operating system.

Talking about the camera, the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone sports a dual camera setup at the back with 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie shooter. In terms of the battery, the Nokia C21 Plus comes with a non-removable battery, which the company says provides a run time of up to three days.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm jack, a micro USB port and a USB 2.0 port. The Nokia C21 Plus is available in Warm Grey and Dark Cyan colour variants.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 12:54 PM IST

