Nokia C30 budget phone with 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, Jio offers, specs, and more

Nokia C30 the latest budget smartphone from the Finish company has been launched in India with exclusive Jio offers. The phone was showcased on the global stage in July this year. The highlight of the new Nokia C-series phone is its big display and huge battery. Also Read - Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

The Nokia C30 has been introduced in the Indian market for a price starting at Rs 10,999. Here are all the details on specs, price in India, availability, and launch offers. Also Read - HMD Global confirms Nokia XR20 is coming to India soon: Check expected launch date, more

Nokia C30 price in India, availability, offers

Nokia C30 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB/32GB storage model, while the 4GB/64GB storage option costs Rs 11,999. In terms of availability, prospective buyers can pick the device from Nokia.com, e-commerce platforms, and leading offline retail stores. Also Read - Nokia launches an affordable tablet: Check specifications, price, India launch details, more

The phone bundles exclusive Jio offer as well that entails an instant price discount of Rs 1,000 (10 percent). One can avail of the offer via the My Jio app or at participating retail stores. Users if self-enroll via the MyJio app can opt for the JioExclusive offer within 15 days of activating the device.

The company notes that the price benefit will be passed directly to the customer’s bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment. In addition, Jio subscribers will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 4,000 on Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip if they recharge their Jio number with Rs 249 or above plan.

Nokia C30 specs, features

As far as specs are concerned, the new budget phone from Nokia features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 400 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). Powering the phone is an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor that is paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the phone offers a dual-camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies you get a 5-megapixel shooter. To back up the device, Nokia has put a huge 6,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, the phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.