Nokia on Thursday launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Nokia C31 comes as a successor to the Nokia C21 Plus. It brings a larger display, Unisoc chipset, and triple cameras. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

The smartphone also has a massive battery that is claimed to offer up to three days of battery life. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G with a 120Hz display launched in India at Rs 29,999

Nokia C31 India price, colors, and availability

The Nokia C31 comes in two variants in India. The device starts at Rs 9,999 for the based variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G to launch in India tomorrow: Phone already gets listed online

The smartphone comes in three color options – Charcoal, Mint, and Cyan. The availability details of the phone are yet to be known. However, it will likely go on sale soon in the online and offline markets in the country.

Nokia C31 specifications

The Nokia C31 comes with a basic design, similar to most budget Nokia models. It has a 6.7-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It doesn’t have any fancy high refresh rate, rather the display is a standard 60Hz panel.

It has a triple camera system on the rear with a 13MP main lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for taking selfie shots. Since it has the stock Google camera, it has features such as Night mode, HDR, and others.

At the helm, the Nokia C31 is powered by an unknown Unisoc chipset. It has 3GB/4GB of RAM options and 32GB/64GB of storage options to choose from. One of the notable features of the phone is its battery. It packs a 5,050mAh cell with support for 10W charging.

Nokia reveals that this big battery can offer up to three days of battery life, which does seem achievable if we consider its HD+ panel. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a MicroUSB port for charging. Yes, it’s a MicroUSB and not Type-C.

The phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and comes with some pre-installed apps like Spotify and GoPro Quik. Though it runs on Android 12, it will likely be getting the Android 13 OS upgrade sooner or later. It also has an IP52 rating for resisting water splashes.